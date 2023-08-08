Sandra Bullock's sister has told how the actress was "the best of caretakers" for the star's late longtime partner Bryan Randall.

Bryan passed away last weekend aged 57 following a three-year battle with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and Sandra's sibling Gesine Bullock-Prado has paid tribute to her late brother-in-law, and praised the 'Gravity' star's care.

The 53-year-old pastry chef wrote on Instagram: "I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (links in bio)."

Bryan's family confirmed this week that the photographer had passed away over the weekend.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, the family said: "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."

ALS is a type of motor neuron disease, and is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

His family added: "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Sandra and Bryan met when she hired him to photograph her son Louis' fifth birthday party in 2015.

In 2021, the 'Bird Box' actress - who also has daughter Laila, 11 - told 'Red Table Talk' about Bryan: "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."