David Ayer's 'Suicide Squad' cut will have its "time to be shared".

The 55-year-old director helmed the 2016 DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film, which was met with critical reviews, but he has since claimed the final cut is "not my movie".

Ayer has now insisted DC co-chief James Gunn has reassured him his version of the movie - which starred Jared Leto and Margot Robbie - will "be shared" at some point.

In a lengthy post on X, Ayer wrote: "There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn discussion to the 2016 film in a negative way. Have you ever had an experience in life that didn’t until the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything?

I have.

All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release.

The interest in my cut being show seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it’s time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects.

In a way I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey.

Welcome to my Ted talk (sic)"

In July 2021, Ayer blasted the studio cut of 'Suicide Squad'.

In a letter posted on Twitter, he explained: "I put my life into 'Suicide Squad'. I made something amazing - My cut is an intricate and emotional journey with some 'bad people' who are s*** on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul).

"The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director's cut - It's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It's all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing.

"It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid 3rd Act resolution. A handful of people have seen it. If someone says they have seen it, they haven't."