Raven-Symoné underwent liposuction and two breast reductions before the age of 18.

The 'That's So Raven' actress - who was 15 when she landed her breakthrough role as Raven Baxter in the hit Disney Channel series - admitted being body shamed when she was younger led to her having surgery to enhance her appearance.

During the latest espide of 'The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda', she claimed her father Christopher B. Pearman "suggested strongly" she "should get" her breasts reduced.

She said: "There was paperwork involved. He was like, 'So you don't feel bad, is there anything that you want?'

"I was like, 'Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?' So I got a twofer... It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all."

Following her first breast reduction, the 37-year-old star suffered a seizure.

She added: "I remember waking up and seeing everything… and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn't breathe and went back under."

She doesn't actually remember much of what caused the scary incident as she was "disassociating" from reality at the time, and the experience still "freaks her out a bit".

While she wasn't happy after her first two procedures, she underwent another surgery because she felt like her breasts were "still too big" due to weight gain.

And she feels like she may have made the right choice because she thinks without the surgery, her breasts would have reached "her ankles".

She said: "I don’t know if I regret it because they grew back not to that big of a size."

Raven - who has been open about her weight loss journey - previously revealed how much her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday helped her lose 40 pounds.

Last year, she told 'The View': "With [my wife's] help, and guidance, and love, and fantastic cooking skills — which everyone here knows — she helped me kick sugar."