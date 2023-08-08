Adam Devine insists Marvel has 'ruined' comedy

2023/08/08 10:00 (BST)

Adam Devine has claimed Marvel movies have "ruined" comedy.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star has blasted the impact humour in Marvel blockbusters such as 'Ant-Man' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' have had on the more traditional artform of comedy movies in Hollywood.

Appearing on the 'This Past Weekend' podcast, he said: "You watch comedies nowadays and you’re like, this is not a f****** comedy Where are the jokes? Where are the bits?

"There’s still good [comedy] shows, but movie comedy… it’s hard. My theory: I think Marvel ruined it.

"I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that."

Devine insisted the issue is both artistic and financial, audiences drawn towards bigger blockbusters.

He added: "So you’re like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?’

"And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy.”

The 39-year-old actor - who is starring in new Netflix comedy 'The Out-Laws', from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison production company - is saddened by the lack of genuinely funny movies being made each year.

He said: "Every studio used to put out several comedies a year. And there were like 45 comedies in the theater per year.

"So every week or so, there’s a new comedy in the theaters. Now, last year, there was like six or seven. It’s crazy.”

