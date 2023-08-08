Beyoncé paid $100,000 to keep trains running when her show ended late.

The 41-year-old ‘Halo’ singer’s show in Washington DC was delayed by two hours due to a severe weather warning and she footed the bill amid fears concert-goers wouldn’t be able get home before services ended.

Her payout covered the costs of running more trains after hours and ensured Washington’s 98 Metro stations would remain open so supporters weren’t stuck, according to ABC7.

One of her army of fans praising the gesture online posted: “A real queen. This is why she is an icon.”

The singer’s gesture came days after she paid tribute to a fan who was stabbed and killed.

O’Shae Sibley, 28, was vogueing to one of the ‘Formation’ singer’s songs while at a gas station in Brooklyn on 29 July with friends when he was attacked by a group of men who shouted gay slurs before things turned more hostile, video footage shot by the dancer’s pal Otis Pena as part of a Facebook Live post showed.

Beyoncé wrote on her official website: “REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY.” After being stabbed, O’Shae was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn for stab wounds to his torso but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder, and a New York City Police Department spokesperson previously said the stabbing is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

They added: “The incident is being investigated as a possible biased incident.”

New York State Senator Brad Holyman-Signal, who is gay, said he is “heartbroken” over the attack.

He posted on Twitter: “Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O’Shae Sibley’s death this weekend in New York.

“Despite homophobes’ best efforts, gay joy is not crime. Hate-fuelled attacks are.”

Gay rights organisation GLAAD branded the dancer’s passing part of a “disturbing rise in violence and harassment” and warned “this cannot continue”.

They added in a statement: “No one should have to fear for their safety just for being themselves.

“Politicians spewing lies and proposing policies filled with disinformation, and media repeating their false and dangerous rhetoric unchallenged, are creating an incredibly hostile environment that endangers all LGBTQ people and all queer people of colour.”