Francia Raisa has been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The 35-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she's been diagnosed with the condition, which can lead to fertility problems.

Alongside a photo of herself and author Candice Craig, Francia wrote on Instagram: "My friend wrote a book about PCOS. I also have PCOS and still learning how to live with it. Thanks for this @candice. (sic)"

The actress didn't share any further details about her own diagnosis.

However, Candice also took to social media to share the inspiration behind her book, 'Living With PCOS: Road To Reversal'.

She wrote on Instagram: "This book is more than just words on paper, it’s my truth, my struggles, and my triumphs, wrapped in one. I remember the days when PCOS had me feeling defeated, questioning if there was any hope for change.

"But in my darkest moments, I found a spark that led me onto this path of healing. I literally asked you guys what you would like to know about my findings while on this journey and you told me what you need so I put it all in one place for you. This is something I wish I had when 1st being diagnosed. (sic)"

Meanwhile, in 2017, Francia donated a kidney to Selena Gomez, after the singer was diagnosed with lupus.

Francia subsequently opened up about her recovery, revealing that she "couldn’t do anything active" for a period of time.

During a talk show appearance in 2018, Francia added: "All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me, and I have a dog. Every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee, and walking, and I couldn’t do that. It was really, really hard."