There are currently no plans for a 'Baldur's Gate 3' expansion.

The role-playing video games set in the Forgotten Realms Dungeons and Dragons was first released in 1998 and a third instalment was released earlier this year but now Larian founder Swen Vincke has explained that there are currently no plans at present to expand the game futher.

He told PCGamer: "Honestly, we haven't started on an expansion. [Level 12-20] adventures require a different way of doing things, in terms of antagonists you're going to have to deal with, which require a lot of development to do them properly."

The gaming founder went on to add that any further udate to the game would be "much more" than an expansion pack and reminded fans that achieving such a feat is "never as easy" as they might imagine.

He said: "Which would make this much more than an expansion in terms of development effort. A lot of D D adventures are sub-level 12 for precisely that reason. So it sounds like neat, easy expansion material until you start thinking about it and it's not as easy as one would imagine.

" know what we want to make, and the team also knows where we're heading. We'll see where that lands. I've learned in the past you need to be careful announcing things before they're ready, because sometimes you have to cancel them because they don't work out. We could work on an expansion and it could be boring, and we should stop working on it. Because if we would continue on something that's boring, we would then have to sell it to you, and then we'd have to say 'here's a boring thing, and we want you to buy it.' That would not be cool. So we have to have the freedom to experiment and do our stuff. And then when we're ready to announce it we will."