Jermaine Jenas is encouraging parents to keep children safe" whilst they play video games.

The 40-year-old footballer - who has Geneva, Olivia, Jacob Anthony and Sancha wife wife Ellie - has teamed up with gaming giant EA to encurage parents to "spread awareness" of the controls that are available to use on consoles such as the PS5 and the xBox.

He said: "I love playing video games as a way of spending time with my kids so by partnering with Electronic Arts on this campaign, I hope we can help spread awareness of the parental controls that are in place on devices.

With the constant release of new consoles and games, I am sure that parents will have questions about how to keep their children safe whilst they play. AskAboutGames.com has lots of information about the measures that are in place to ensure that kids are having fun, but are also kept safe."

It comes amid AskAboutGames' PowerUpPact initiative, that aims to help families have conversations about responsible gameplay ahead of the summer holidays.