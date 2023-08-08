Acid Wizard Studio has closed down indefinitely.

The gaming studio behind titles such as survival horror game 'Darkwood' has announced that it is going on an "indefinite hiatus" in order to give its employees the chance to enjoy a personal life outside of work.

In a post to Twitter - which has recently been renamed X - the developers said: "We’re going on hiatus for the foreseeable future. We haven’t been able to create a work environment that would not be destructive to our personal lives. Our families are our top priority and they should not be affected negatively by our work."

In an earlier tweet, the company had promised "big news" in that they have now released patches for 'Soccer Kids' and are currently focussing on the latest update for 'Darkwood', before noting that the hiatus would take upon completion of that task.

The studio tweeted: "Big news! Thank you to everyone who played the alpha version of Soccer Kids. We've released a few patches since then, and are very happy with how positive the reactions are. We're now focused on finishing the 1.4 update for Darkwood."