Steph Curry performed on-stage alongside Paramore's Hayley Williams on Monday (07.08.23).

The 35-year-old NBA star was introduced to the crowd at the Chase Center in San Fransisco by Hayley, who revealed that they're good friends and she also joked that the concert was being renamed "the Steph Curry show".

The 34-year-old singer explained: "So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years, and tonight is our reunion. Tonight we're going to sing something together. And listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show."

Steph - who is a four-time NBA champion - initially stood behind the chart-topping star as she performed her hit song 'Misery Business'.

But Hayley subsequently moved aside to allow the sportsman to take centre stage.

Steph sang the chorus to 'Misery Business' and he did his best to engage with the crowd, bouncing around the stage to the sound of the beat.

The Golden State Warriors star has been enjoying his time off over recent weeks, and he recently impressed fans at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, where he won the event and waked off with $125,000 in prize money.

Steph - who made a hole-in-one during the event - admitted that winning the tournament was a "dream" for him.

The sportsman - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time - said: "I don't do this for a living, so it's something you dream about.

"I've been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I've got some hardware to show for it. It's pretty special."