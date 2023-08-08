Noah Schnapp says his family already knew he was gay by the time he came out.

The 18-year-old actor publicly revealed his sexuality in January, after his ‘Stranger Things’ character Will Byers did the same thing on the Netflix show.

He told Variety magazine in an interview done before the actors’ and writers’ strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, ‘We know.’”

When asked if he’s thought about dating, Noah said: “I’m just enjoying life, and if someone comes by, then sure – but I’m not actively trying to find a match… all of a sudden, there was this influx of all these people in my DMs.

“And definitely some, like, big names that I didn’t know about. I just take it as a compliment and move on.”

The actor also said about not checking his phone immediately after coming out on TikTok: “I didn’t want to sit there waiting nervously to see what people were going to say. I just wanted to put it away and be confident in who I am, and know that I don’t have to care what people think anymore.

“When I opened my phone… it was, like, a thousand texts of hearts and congratulations and rainbow flags.

“I was crying. I was like, ‘I made it. I’m done. I don’t have to worry.’”

He said playing a kid on ‘Stranger Things’ struggling with his sexuality meant nothing to him initially as he was too young to understand.

Noah added: “I was so young, I barely even knew what that word meant. And I don’t even think I knew myself that I was gay.

“It kind of blew up in the press, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, Will’s gay! Hooray!’ I saw all these comments on Instagram and TikTok.

“There was not one bad thing about him being gay. I was like, ‘If he has all this support, then why should I worry about anything?’”

The actor said about attending his first Pride parade in New York City this year:

“It was truly such a liberating feeling, just seeing my parents cheer me on. “I’ve never felt so supported and loved.”