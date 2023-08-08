A first-generation iPod has sold for $29,000.

The innovative music device - which held up to 1,0000 songs and had a battery life of 10 hours - was released by Apple in in 2001 and retailed at a price of $399 (around $700 in 2023) but left its original owner in shock when it sold for thousands more via the Rally Alternative Asset Investment.

Rob Petrozzo, founder of the platform, explained that the original owner "didn’t know what to do" with the device - which had been kept in its sleeve and store blue bag since Christmas of 2001 - and ended up "put it on a shelf" before time "inevitably" passed, therefore increasing its value.

Rally is a platform for collectors to buy shares of rare collectible items.

The MP3 player was put up for sale in 2021 in the form of 5,000 shares priced at $5.

However, it received a buyout offer worth $29,000 which is a significant price increase over its original selling price and per the platform, 61.98 percent of shareholders were in favour of the buyout, which meant that the sale was completed.