WhatsApp has introduced screen sharing during video calls.

The Meta-owned messaging app will now allow its 2.7 billion users worldwide to share the screen of their phone during a phone call with their contacts, seeming taking inspiration from the likes of Microsoft Meet, Google Meet, and Zoom as well as Apple rival FaceTime.

Ina Facebook message, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: "We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp!"

According to TechCrunch, the screen sharing feature has started rolling out on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop in a phased manner so users will not have a guaranteed date they will receive the upgrade.

Earlier this year, the app announced that users will be getting the Channels feature to allow users to better-tailor the content they want to see.

They said that Channels will be a "one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls.”

It will allow users to search in a directory to pick channels to follow from institutions like sports teams, hobbies or local authorities.

A video made by WhatsApp labelled it "a private way to follow all topics you care about” and showcases subjects like "carpentry tips," "traffic" and "weather” and boasts launch partners like Barcelona FC, Manchester City, along with the International Rescue Committee and the World Health Organisation.