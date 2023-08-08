Google has announced more AI features.

The search engine giant has already announced artificial intelligence-based features such as a grammar-correction tool but will now second-guess the search result of what a user may be looking for before they have even pressed enter to bring up the results.

In a blog post, Google said: "Sometimes, it’s more powerful to understand something by seeing it — so we recently brought images to even more AI-powered overviews. For example, when you search for something like “tiniest birds of prey,” you’ll quickly be able to reference what the bird looks like and get relevant information from the web. And over the next week, you’ll begin to see videos within some overviews where it’s helpful to see something in motion, such as a demonstration of a yoga pose, or how to get stains out of marble."

The new feature will also allow users to get results for more practical searches in a more succinct way, such as looking for places to eat or look for accommodation upgrades.

The blog post continued: "Whether you’re simply looking for somewhere to grab lunch nearby or researching something more complex, like how to upgrade your apartment on a budget, we know you want your information quickly. We recently made a major improvement that reduces the time it takes to generate AI overviews by half – and we're continually improving so you'll see even faster responses over time."