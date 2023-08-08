Riley Keough honoured her late grandfather, Elvis Presley, with her daughter's name.

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed their first child into the world in August 2022, and she's now revealed the tot is named Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, with her first name being that of the Mississippi city The King was born in, what Riley thought would be a subtle tribute until the 'Elvis' biopic was released.

The 34-year-old actress told the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine: “This is Tupelo.

“It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie. I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something.'

“Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no,' But it’s fine.”

In addition, little Tupelo shares a middle name with her late uncle, Riley's brother Benjamin Keough, who took his own life three years ago.

The 'Runaways' actress confirmed her baby was born to a surrogate because, while she can "carry children", it felt like the right thing to do because she suffers from Lyme disease.

She said: “I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people.

"I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff.”

Riley recently took a break in Switzerland to explore different treatment options for her condition.

She explained: “I have Lyme disease. I used this little break that I have to come and try and see if I can alleviate it a bit. It’s a holistic treatment centre and offers all kinds of things that you can’t really do in America yet, like cleaning your blood.”