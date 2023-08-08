Riley Keough honoured late grandfather Elvis Presley in daughter's name

Published
2023/08/08 20:00 (BST)

Riley Keough honoured her late grandfather, Elvis Presley, with her daughter's name.

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed their first child into the world in August 2022, and she's now revealed the tot is named Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, with her first name being that of the Mississippi city The King was born in, what Riley thought would be a subtle tribute until the 'Elvis' biopic was released.

The 34-year-old actress told the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine: “This is Tupelo.

“It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie. I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it’s not like Memphis or something.'

“Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, ‘Oh, no,' But it’s fine.”

In addition, little Tupelo shares a middle name with her late uncle, Riley's brother Benjamin Keough, who took his own life three years ago.

The 'Runaways' actress confirmed her baby was born to a surrogate because, while she can "carry children", it felt like the right thing to do because she suffers from Lyme disease.

She said: “I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people.

"I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff.”

Riley recently took a break in Switzerland to explore different treatment options for her condition.

She explained: “I have Lyme disease. I used this little break that I have to come and try and see if I can alleviate it a bit. It’s a holistic treatment centre and offers all kinds of things that you can’t really do in America yet, like cleaning your blood.”

© BANG Media International

rileykeough elvispresley bensmithpeterson benjaminkeough

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended