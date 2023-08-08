Corey Feldman and his wife have separated amid her ongoing health issues.

The 'Goonies' actor and Courtney Anne Mitchell have announced with "great sadness" that they have split after "many wonderful years together", citing the pressure of the 34-year-old beauty's ongoing medical problems as one of the reasons for them growing apart.

Corey, 52, said in a statement issued to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other.

"There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."

In addition, Courtney has been touring with Corey's band, but she is going to take a step back from their current concert schedule.

He continued: "Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on 'Love Retours 23' at this time. On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery.

"We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."

Meanwhile, Courtney insisted she will "always" love the 'Lost Boys' star.

She said in her own statement: “It is with a deep and heavy sadness that I am announcing my separation from Corey. We’ve shared some amazing times together both private and public, and I will always cherish these moments we’ve shared together. I love him dearly and I always will.”

Courtney explained she had been suffering from health issues including "chronic fatigue" and COVID-19 complications for the last two years.

She added: “I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family. I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour.

“It’s been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place… However, I do wish ‘My Love, Husband, + Friend,’ and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show.”