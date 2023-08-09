Khloe Kardashian's daughter and Kim Kardashian's son are sporting matching casts after being involved in playground accidents.

The Good American founder shared a photo featuring her and Tristan Thompson's five-year-old girl True with her arm encased in pink plaster holding hands with her four-year-old cousin Psalm - whose father is Kanye West - with the little boy's black cast matching the outfit he was wearing.

Khloe - who also has 12-month-old Tatum with Tristan - captioned the image: "Summer 2023

"Cousin cast club

"Trampoline and monkey bars

"They had a ball this summer (sic)"

Khloe didn't share any further detail as to what had happened to True or Psalm.

News of the children's injuries come shortly after Psalm's mother Kim revealed she has broken her shoulder and torn a tendon, though she is now recovering.

The 42-year-old reality TV star who also has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, with Kanye - has told how she hasn't been able to go to the gym for a few weeks because of her injuries, but she is now working out again with her trainer Melissa Alcantara.

She said on her Instagram Stories: "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!"

Kim and Melissa have worked together since 2017.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2018 about first working with Kim, Melissa said: "They [the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' producers] were like, 'Are you available to train Kim on Monday?'

"I was like, 'Of course I’m available!' And it went from there.

"Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips.'

"She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!"