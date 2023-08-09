Gisele Bundchen's divorce has been "undeniably tough".

The 43-year-old supermodel revealed last October she and Tom Brady - the father of her children Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian - had divorced after 13 years of marriage and though it was a "challenging" time, the Brazilian beauty hopes she has learnt lessons from the difficult period.

She told Brazil's Vogue magazine: "I have always trusted that every circumstance, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth.

"Break-ups are undeniably tough, particularly with the media scrutiny every step of the way. I tried to focus on my children, health, as well as my aspirations and dreams...

"I had to go through difficult times in order to grasp the importance of making healthier choices in my life. I don't see it as a responsibility, but I have a great willingness to share my experiences with as many people as possible."

Over the years, Gisele has learned her health is more important than anything.

She said: "Maturity granted me a heightened ability to accept and understand myself. Today, I recognise that health is my utmost treasure, essential for me to have a happy life and energy to fulfill my dreams."

The former Victoria's Secret model used to suffer from debilitating panic attacks but has learned how to keep them at bay.

She said: "Thank God I never had panic attacks again, and when I feel a slight wave of anxiety, I turn to breathing techniques. I believe that because I lead a much healthier and more balanced lifestyle today, this does not happen anymore."

And because she prioritises her health, Gisele has quit various vices including smoking, alcohol and coffee.

She said: "Since I was 20, I never smoked again. Cigarettes became a part of my life because I wanted to blend in a group, a world that had nothing to do with me. As soon as I quit and shed the harm it brought, I never looked back.

"In recent years, I would have wine sporadically, though it's been nearly two years since I last had a glass. Alcohol compromises immunity and, as a result, overall health.

"I don't drink coffee anymore either. Chocolate, on the other hand, is an old passion, but, due to my awareness of sugar's negative impact on me, I rarely eat it and only have dark chocolate, steering clear of those that are full of fats and lots of unknown additives.

"Admittedly, sweets are still my weakness, especially when I'm in Brazil, where there are a thousand wonderful treats everywhere."