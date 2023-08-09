Kim Kardashian undergoes 'life-saving' full-body MRI scan costing $2.5k

2023/08/09 07:00 (BST)

Kim Kardashian has undergone a full-body MRI scan costing $2,500.

The SKIMS founder, 42, says the Prenuvo can, which can detect 500 abnormalities and diseases, has been "life-saving" and “really saved some of my friends lives".

Alongside a picture of herself standing next to the machine, she wrote on Instagram: "I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share. (sic)"

Kim's mom Kris Jenner, 67, previously had the scan for her birthday because she wants to ensure she lives "to the fullest” like her 88-year-old mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon.

Speaking on the family's Hulu show 'The Kardashians', she said: "My birthday’s coming up and every time I have a birthday, I start focusing on my health and I start thinking about what I need to do to take care of myself and be the best that I can possibly be.

“Getting this scan is very important because it tells me if there's anything going on in the inside that I should be worried about on the inside."

The scan takes just under an hour.

Kris quipped: “Yeah, 55 minutes alone is a dream come true. I don’t think I've had 55 minutes alone since 1978.”

She added in her confessional: “I plan on lasting a really long time. I need a lot of energy because I have this really crazy life. Six kids, 12 grandchildren, lots of other people in my life that need my energy, my attention. I wanna be able to do the things I want to do.”

“I cannot tell you how proactive I am in my health care.

“My mother worked until she was 82. That’s such a great example for me of someone who lived her life to the fullest, and I really emulate that life that she's had.”

