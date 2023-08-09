Tulisa Contostavlos has been celibate for two years.

The N-Dubz star, 35, has been "getting to know" potential lovers, but she doesn't want to jump into bed with anyone until she is in a monogamous union with that person.

Speaking on 'The Zeze Millz Show', she said: "I don’t date, I court. I have been celibate for the past two years so no sex before monogamy.

"So basically you are courting because you like to build friendships before you start dating, you just don’t s*** them and you get to know them."

Tulisa - who has previously dated her N-Dubz bandmate Fazer, and has been romantically linked to Cher's music producer nephew David King, and actor Jody Latham - admitted she has been "building" friendships during her search for love.

She added: "I have got friendships that I am building."

In June, Tulisa told how she suffered a "midlife crisis" in her 20s after N-Dubz disbanded, and she had no idea how to pay her bills.

She told The Independent: "I ended up having a kind of midlife crisis. I didn’t know how to pay my rent, my bills … I didn’t even know how much a pint of milk was. It was like I had to learn how to take control of my life, and start from the beginning."

Tulisa later launched a solo music career and became a judge on reality TV talent show 'The X Factor' before reuniting with her bandmates last year for a new album and a tour.

The star has put her hard-partying ways behind her, because she considers herself "too old" to still be doing shots before shows.

She added: "I was surprised at how much I enjoyed it [touring again], because the old tours, it was very much like rock star vibes every night, starting with a shot of JD [Jack Daniel's whiskey] like ‘Wheyy'. Now I’m just too old to do that, my body can’t hack it! So I was like, how am I going to handle this if I’m not getting smashed every night?”

N-Dubz dropped their fourth studio album 'Timeless', their first in more than 13 years', last week.