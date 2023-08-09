'WrestleQuest' has been delayed by two weeks.

Just hours before the wrestling RPG was due to be released on Tuesday (08.08.23), developer Mega Cat Studios has confirmed a save deleting bug has caused a last minute delay.

The game - which was due to drop on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC this week - will now be available on August 22 due to a bug which meant players' saves could be deleted.

In a statement, the team said: "When performing final checks on one of our launch platforms, we discovered it was possible for players to lose their save game process when playing 'WrestleQuest' on multiple different devices.

"Because this is a game filled with hours of content and player progress is important, we could never bodyslam our fans like that.

"We are truly proud of this game and believe that we have a product that delivers on all counts. We're blown away by the support we've seen from players excited for 'WrestleQuest'.

"Thank you all. We'll see you in the ring August 22."

In the upcoming pro wrestling fantasy game, players take control of rising star Randy Santos on their journey to becoming a big name in the world of sports entertainment.

The game itself is pitched as a unique spin on classic RPGs, with quests, party management and turn base combat with a wrestling twist.

Some legendary names make an appearance too, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Andre The Giant and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage.