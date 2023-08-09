Sandra Bullock is said to have put her Hollywood career on hold for a year to care for her critically ill boyfriend Bryan Randall.

The ‘Speed’ actress, 59, was left devastated when her long-term photographer partner died aged 57 over the weekend after a three-year battle with fatal motor neuron disease ALS, and sources have now opened up about the huge amount of time she spent nursing him in his final months.

A top Hollywood producer source told Page Six, which said Sandra halted all her work for a year to care for Bryan: “I don’t think people knew that Sandra actually took off to care for Bryan.

“I’m gutted for her.”

One of the last times Sandra did give up time for work in the past year was when she stepped onto the red carpet alongside co-star Channing Tatum at the premiere of their movie ‘The Lost City’ in March 2022, with few people knowing Bryan’s absence was due to his illness.

Since then, Sandra was seen only a handful of times in public.

While promoting comedy ‘The Lost City’ the actress, who called Bryan “the love of my life”, revealed she was going to take time off, but didn’t mention his condition.

She told CBS Sunday Morning: “I want to be at home. I’m not doing anyone any favours who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’

“’Cause I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.

“And I don’t know what ‘a while’ is. I don’t know what that is.”

Sandra was last seen in public in April, as she joined her long-time agent Kevin Huvane from CAA for dinner at Blue Ribbon in Soho.

A CAA source told Page Six: “I know that her agents have been extremely protective of her. No one said a word.”

Sandra first met Randall after hiring him to take photographs at a birthday party for her son Louis, now 13, in 2015.

They went public as a couple in October of that year, at the premiere of her movie ‘Our Brand is Crisis’.

The actress had not been in a serious relationship since her bitter split from her cheating ex-husband, Jesse James, in 2010, which was the same year she adopted Louis.

Sources told the Daily Mail Louis, as well as Sandra’s daughter Laila, 11, who she adopted in 2015, called Bryan “dad”.

The couple tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony in December 2017 at French financier Arpaud Busson’s Three Bees Villa on Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

It’s been reported Bryan was mainly cared for at Sandra’s home in Beverly Hills where a team of nurses is said to have worked.

An insider added to the Mail: “The relationship was absolutely strained by it, and it was really hard for the children.

“(During Covid lockdowns) she just stopped letting people in the house.”