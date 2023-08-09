Take-Two has defended the 'Red Dead Redemption' price on PlayStation 4 and Switch.

Some fans have criticised the £40/$50 cost for the upcoming PS4 and Switch port of the classic Wild West open world game, but Strauss Zelnick - the CEO of Rockstar's parent company - has insisted the decision is fair, despite the new version not taking advantage of advanced technology, while the Xbox 360 version is available for £30.

However, Zelnick told IGN: ""That's just what we believe is the commercially accurate price for it."

Meanwhile, Hannah Sage - the company's EVP of finance - pointed to the inclusion of 'Undead Nightmare' as part of the port.

Asked if that was a reason for the price tag, Zelnick added: "[It] was a great standalone game in its own right when it was originally released, so we feel like it's a great bundle for the first time, and certainly a great value for consumers.”

The CEO wouldn't comment on a potential PC release, but he did open about the decisions made between ports, remasters and remakes.

Zelnick explained: "It depends on the vision that the creative teams have for a title, and in the absence of having a powerful vision, for something that we would do with a title, we might bring it in its original form, we've done that.

"And in certain instances we might remaster or remake, so it really depends on the title and how the label feels about it, the platform, and what we think the opportunity is for consumers."