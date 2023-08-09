Sinead O’Connor’s resting place has been marked with a simple golden plaque.

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer, found dead in London while working on what turned out to be her final album aged 56 on 26 July, was laid to rest on Tuesday (08.08.23) at a private ceremony attended by stars including Bono and Sir Bob Geldof in the town of Bray, County Wicklow, in her native Ireland.

It has now been revealed her resting place is marked by a golden plaque that simply reads: “Sinead O’Connor. Born 8th December 1966. Died 26th July 2023.”

Sinead – who was fiercely critical of the Catholic church and famously ripped up a picture of the Pope on live TV in the 1990s in protest at its cover up of sexual abuse – converted to the Muslim religion in 2018 and adopted the name Shuhada’ Sadaqat.

At her ceremony, hosted by Imam Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, he paid tribute to the songwriter who he said had been “gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people” and could “reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance”.

He added in a eulogy that has now been printed in full online, and which he gave after thousands of Sinead’s fans lined the streets of Bray and placed flowers on the black hearse carrying her remains: “Sinead’s voice carried with it an undertone of hope, of finding one’s way home. The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinead was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over.

“The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts. Sinead never stopped her search to know fully, exemplifying a life marked with a deep communion with God.

“I know that peoples of all faiths throughout the world will be praying for this beloved daughter of Ireland, among them will be countless Muslims praying for their sister in faith and humanity.”