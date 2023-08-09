Tom Sandoval and Tii 'are having a lot of fun together'

Tom Sandoval has developed "a connection" with an aspiring musician named Tii.

The 40-year-old star met Tii through comedian Billie Lee, their mutual friend, and they've been having "a lot of fun" together in recent weeks.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Tii is a good friend of Billie, who introduced her to Tom.

"Tom and Tii had a lot of fun during their night out and there’s definitely a connection."

Tom thinks Tii is "a really cool girl" and he's keen to spend more time with her in the coming weeks.

The insider shared: "He thought she was a really cool girl and they enjoyed getting to know each other."

Tom split from Ariana Madix earlier this year, after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with his 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Raquel Leviss.

The affair prompted a huge backlash against Tom and Raquel, and the 28-year-old reality star subsequently took to social media to issue an apology.

Raquel wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

The TV star - who recently returned home after spending some time at a mental health facility - said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"

