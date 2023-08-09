Kim Kardashian is the new face of Marc Jacobs.

The SKIMS founder - whose shapewear line has been valued at $4 billion - stars in the luxury brand's autumn/winter 2023 campaign, shot by British fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon.

The black-and-white looks were styled by Alastair McKimm.

The brand said in a statement that the line boasts “a fresh mix of tactile textures, oversized silhouettes, and polka dot prints, first conceptualized for the Marc Jacobs Runway, now reimagined for the everyday wardrobe."

Key pieces she's wearing include the Kiki Ankle Boot, a black polka dot coat and skirt, a black corset, pencil skirt and a polka dot bag.

Each snap includes the signature Marc Jacobs Tote Bag.

The 42-year-old style icon follows in the footsteps of the likes of Paris Hilton, Winona Ryder, Pamela Anderson, and Nicki Minaj in modelling for Marc Jacobs.

Kim - who curated the Dolce and Gabbana Spring 2023 collection inspired by its 90s heyday - recently admitted she still feels like an "impostor".

The businesswoman - who was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 and has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with him - admitted that the success of SKIMS has made her realise that things have got "bigger" than she could ever have imagined.

She told TIME magazine: "Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined. I thought it'd be a hit at some Holly­wood party. I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever. I think that’s part of what keeps me going."

'The Kardashians' star's shapewear line was inspired by her own struggles with fashion because she had to use household items such as teabags to dye material, so it matched her skin tone.

She added: "It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my colour. I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub. I always like to see it on myself. I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops."

Kim - who shot to fame when a sex tape of herself and former boyfriend Ray J was leaked onto the internet in 2007 and soon after began starring on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alongside her now-world-famous family - went on to admit that in her next decade, she will "not want" to pose in her underwear but is determined to look as "young" as possible for as long as she can.

She added: "I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear. We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can and we're not going to go out not trying."