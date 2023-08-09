Steve Lacy thinks coming out to the world is “silly”.

The Grammy-nominated Internet guitarist and songwriter made headlines saying he had admitted he was bisexual after answering a fan's question on Tumblr in 2017 saying that he would date a man.

In a cover interview for Variety magazine’s ‘Power of Young Hollywood’ edition the musician – born Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya – said: “But I didn’t really come out. I didn’t try to – it just kinda happened.

“I don’t care to announce who I’m into sexually. I think it’s silly. I never felt like I needed to come out.”

Steve also talked in his cover chat about fame, rowdy audiences, his camera smashing incident, influencing youth and his next project.

The musician had been performing for years as a member of the Internet and as a soloist before his hit ‘Bad Habit’ broke him into the mainstream in 2022.

He made the news that year for smashing a fan’s camera on the stage after they threw it at him at his New Orleans show on 24 October.

Steve said in a video of the incident: “Don’t throw s*** on my f****** stage. Please!”

He later said on Instagram: “I don’t believe I owe anyone an apology. Maybe I could’ve reacted better? Sure. Always. I’m a student of life. But I’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. I’m not a product or a robot. I am human.”

He told Variety: “Maybe I could’ve reacted better? These moments just go viral. As soon as anything has virality to it, it’s like that’s everything you’ve done. That’s what I hated most about that moment.

“People were p***** at me for it, but now they’re like, ‘He was f*****’ right – y’all shoulda listened to Steve!’

“I didn’t apologise for that s*** because I’m not wrong!”

He added about influencing a younger generation’s musical taste: “It’s f****** dope that I get to develop these kids’ musical ears. I’ve grown to be super grateful for this rowdy, youthful craziness.”

Steve added about his next project: “I’m making something completely new. It’s still me, but… it’s way different.”

He said about fame: “I don’t crave to be super famous, but I also try not to be afraid of that. If that’s where things want to go.”