Rihanna has released a new Savage x Fenty maternity capsule collection for “moms and moms-to-be” of every size.

The heavily pregnant ‘Umbrella’ singer, 35, is expecting her upcoming arrival any day after she had her 15-month-old son RZA with ‘L$D’ rapper A$AP Rocky, 34, in May 2022, and she has announced her latest line features

three new bralette styles and an oversized graphic T-shirt that reads: “Make More Babies.”

The inclusively-sized collection features sizes from XXS to 4X, and the prices range from $35 to $60, according to Vogue.

Rihanna told the magazine: “The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys.

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Rihanna has spent the last few months on social media promoting new fashion ranges.

She recently posed on Instagram in peach-coloured underwear at a fabric store to promote a new collection from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Rihanna captioned the carousel of images: “New fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! Head over to savageX.com.”

Rihanna and A$AP have also been living it up in her native Barbados over the last few days and she has shared photographs displaying her huge baby bump.

The couple sparked marriage rumours when they were at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on 21 June as A$AP referred to Rihanna as his “wife” during his Spotify concert.

He said as Rihanna grinned in the crowd: “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf****** building!”

But the pair have stayed silent on whether they secretly got hitched.

Rihanna also recently modelled a cheeky top from her Savage x Fenty range with the message: “Use a Condom’.

She captioned images of the top – one of which showed her cradling her baby bump and which appeared to have been taken in an alley-style hallway: “This shirt is old… .”

Rihanna and A$AP started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Their boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 54, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.