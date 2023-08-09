WhatsApp is launching screen sharing during video calls.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature - which is used by the likes of Zoom, Teams and Skype - is leaving beta and being gradually rolled out on the messaging app.

On his Instagram broadcast channel, he posted: "We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp."

Over the next few weeks, all WhatsApp users will get access to the update.

To use it, start a video call with one or more people, and simply click the new Share button.

From there, you can choose whether you want to share a specific app, or your whole screen.

It will then be shared with everyone participating in the call in a landscape view, while their video icons will be visible down the right hand side of your screen.