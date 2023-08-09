Take Two has hinted at a late 2024 or early 2025 release for 'Grand Theft Auto 6'.

The highly anticipated game was announced by Rockstar over a year ago with the studio confirming active development was "well underway".

The same wording was used in a brief direct update during Take Two's latest earnings report, but CEO Strauss Zelnick may have dropped another hint.

He has suggested the 2025 fiscal year - running from April 2024 to March 2025 - will include "a significant inflection point... which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance".

It seems likely this is referring to GTA 6 being released, given that it's one of the most anticipated titles in production.

In the meantime, Take Two is focused on getting more out of existing projects, with live service games such as 'Grand Theft Auto Online' and 'NBA 2K23' resutling in higher than expected profits.

The company will therefore continue to develop "season passes and DLC packs" for its key games, as well as making sure each new title has a "post launch monetisation plan".