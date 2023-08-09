Prince Harry would “happily live” in Tokyo.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex visited the city on Wednesday (09.08.23) as part of a tour of Japan without his former ‘Suits’ actress wife Meghan, 41, in what is the first time he has been in public since his HRH title was quietly removed from the royal family's website.

Harry waved to fans in Tokyo during a visit to a sports summit in the Japanese capital while on his visit, while Meghan looks after their children Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet, two, and seemed to enjoy himself at the sports summit event, at which he was seen talking to All Blacks rugby player Dan Carter, 41.

Harry then told the crowd at the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) ‘Sports Values Summit Special Edition’ event he would “happily live here if you'd have me”.

MailOnline said the grinning royal told fans: “Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special.

“Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I’m looking forward to my next visit.”

Harry will also visit Singapore later this week for his Sentebale Polo Cup.

His visit comes after his HRH title was replaced with “The Duke” on the royal family’s website on Tuesday. (08.08.23)

But at the end of June, the site addressed Harry’s charity work in a post that used his title.

It said: “His Royal Highness underwent a public HIV test at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital to raise awareness and promote how easy it is to get tested, as part of his on-going efforts to eradicate the stigmas associated with HIV/AIDS.”

Harry and Meghan have been barred from using their royal titles since their infamous ‘Megxit’ to America, but the duke had been referred to on the site until this week.

Meghan still has her HRH title appearing on the website, but the removal of Harry’s has sparked widespread speculation among royal watchers it could soon be removed if the family post about her.

A recent statement on the website was titled: “Remarks made by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex at the Youth Employment Services, Johannesburg.”

The Palace said in a statement on 18 January 2020, just after the Sussexes left Britain for a new life in the US: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”