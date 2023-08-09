Donald Trump claims to be the victim of "bogus" allegations.

The 77-year-old billionaire has been accused of a litany of crimes over recent months and is currently facing three separate trials - but Trump insists that the allegations are all "b*******".

During a speech in New Hampshire, Trump - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - said: "How can my corrupt political opponent, crooked Joe Biden put me on trial during an election campaign that I'm winning by a lot, but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made-up accusations and charges."

Trump delivered the speech in front of vocal supporters after prosecutors failed to secure a protective order banning him from speaking publicly about the latest charges.

In July, Trump claimed to be the victim of a "coordinated hoax".

The businessman took to social media to blast special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, after being given a trial date for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and being indicted for allegedly working to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

He said on Truth Social: "Just think of it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower (sic)"

Trump also slammed current president Joe Biden, and warned Republicans that "they are trying to steal the election".

Trump - who plans to run in the next US election in 2024 - wrote: "Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him. Get smart, Republicans, they are trying to steal the Election from you! (sic)"