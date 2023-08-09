The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly lead tributes to Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her death.

William and his wife Katherine, both 41, are said to be set to deliver a message to the British public about honouring the legacy of the late monarch next month to mark her passing on 8 September 2022 aged 96 at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland.

A royal source told the Daily Mirror about how their tribute will be about looking “forward” in the wake of the late Queen’s legacy: “Her Majesty's passing was an event that truly signified the end of an era.

“The Royal Family has been in ¬transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.”

It’s thought decisions are yet to be made on whether the Waleses’ address will made in person, on television or via social media.

King Charles, 74, who was crowned on 6 May alongside Queen Camilla, 75, at London’s Westminster Abbey, is reportedly set to take a step back for the commemoration and will be spending his time “quietly and privately” at Balmoral, according to the source.

Charles started his traditional summer break at Balmoral earlier this month after overseeing the period of national mourning after his mother’s death and his coronation, as well as his first Christmas Day message to the nation in the last year.

His decision to mark the occasion in private mirrors how his mother spent the first anniversary of her father’s death, as she stayed at Sandringham from Christmas until after 6 February – the anniversary of King George VI’s passing.