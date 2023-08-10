Former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Diana Jenkins has given birth.

The 49-year-old star and her fiancé Asher Monroe - who already have two-year-old daughter Eliyanah together - welcomed a baby girl, Elodie Mae Book, into the world on Tuesday (08.08.23).

She wrote on Instagram: "welcome to the world our sweet little girl. Meet Elodie Mae Book. Born on 8.8.23 (sic)"

Several stars congratulated the couple on their new arrival, including 'The Real Housewives of Miami' star Larsa Pippen.

She wrote: "Congrats"

Fashion designer Dorit Kemsley posted: "So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone! (sic)"

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards also congratulated the pair.

Lisa commented: "Welcome to the world Beautiful Elodie Mae!!!! Can’t wait to meet you sweet Angel!!! (sic)"

Kyle wrote: "OMG I am so happy for all of you!!! (sic)"

Diana - who has son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins - confirmed in January that she had quit 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after just one season.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year.

"You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest.

"To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you. (sic)"