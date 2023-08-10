Ric Flair felt like he was in a "cannabis coma" after getting high with Mike Tyson.

The 74-year-old WWE legend - who launched his own marijuana range last year under the retired boxer's Tyson 2.0 cannabis brand - thought he was dead and was reminded of his feelings when he was in a medically induced coma for 30 days in 2017 due to kidney and heart issues.

Speaking to Theon Von on the 'This Past Weekend' podcast, he said: "I got so high with Mike [Mike Tyson] one night in the Hamptons that I went into a cannabis coma. I actually thought I died.

"They brought my back to my room, and I laid there and I wasn’t aware of anything. I kept asking them to touch me, like you do when you think you’ve been hurt.

"People were squeezing my hand. I would be talking to them, and they wouldn’t talk back to me. I was on a delayed process."

The so-called Nature Boy asked himself if he had died, and noted he had conscious thought, which separated the terrifying experience from his 2017 coma.

He added: "I said to myself, 'Did I die? Have I just died? I feel like I did when I was in my coma, but I can think, and I don’t think I could think in my coma'.

"That’s the way I was talking to myself. All of a sudden, at three in the morning, I sat up in a blur and went, 'I’m alive. I’m back.'

"I called someone on the phone, 'Is this really you?' That’s how screwed up I got."

Flair admitted he was attempting to keep up with Tyson on the night, and it meant he ended up going far beyond his usual tolerance.

He recalled: "I just said, 'I'm gonna smoke as much as you right now brother.' "

The 16-time world champion returned to the ring for his retirement match last summer as he teamed up with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.