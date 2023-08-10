Riley Keough "shut down" a movie set by eating a granola bar.

The 34-year-old actress had a quick snack while waiting to film a kissing scene with Andrew Garfield for 2018's 'Under the Silver Lake' but she had no idea her co-star has a severe nut allergy.

She recalled in a video interview with America's Vanity Fair: "I was in the make-up trailer and I was eating, like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew.

“The makeup lady was like, 'Are there peanuts in that?' And I was like, ‘I think. I don’t know.’

“And then she like, ran away.

"The producer came in and was like, 'Riley, Andrew's very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down. They shouldn't have been at craft, and I don't know why they're on set.' "

Riley is grateful the make-up artist realised her error because peanut allergies can be life treatening.

She added: “I was kind of like, ‘Oh, f***, that’s crazy. But also, like, thank God that this woman caught it, ‘cause I had no idea.

“It was actually very stressful."

But the 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star - who has 12-month-old daughter Tupelo with husband Ben Smith-Petersen - otherwise had a great experience working on the movie.

she said: “This was a very cool movie to film because it was in Los Angeles.

"I’ve only ever been able to film three things in Los Angeles, which is where I live.”

Riley also opened up about "catfishing" her now-husband after meeting him on the set of 'Mad Max: Fury Road.

She said: "I met my husband when we were shooting, the crew was huge and there were so many stunties. I was like, 'Oh, he's cute.'

"I asked him to teach me how to surf which is really funny because I have no interest in learning to surf now.

"But I told him I was gonna surf and do all these things with him, I pretended I was like this cool beachy girl but no. I catfished him."