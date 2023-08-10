Elon Musk is auctioning off Twitter memorabilia.

The 52-year-old business magnate is the owner of the social networking site and after rebranding it as X last month, he is putting almost 600 lots of old memorabilia based around the now-retired bird logo as part of an auction titled Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets More!, which is set to begin on September 12.

Among the items up for sale is a Twitter bird wood coffee table as well as a bird marquee sign, hashtag light and a variety of furtniture.

All items appear to have a starting bid of $25.

The auction - which will take place at 1355 Market St. in San Francisco, CA - will last just over eight hours, and viewing is by appointment only.

The listing of the famous sign - which has been removed from the headquarter's building - reads: "Bird is still mounted on side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits."