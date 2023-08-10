K-Pop band Tomorrow x Together named Dior brand ambassadors

2023/08/10 13:15 (BST)

Dior has recruited the K-Pop group Tomorrow x Together as its latest brand ambassadors.

The South Korean band - comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai - have been appointed by the luxury French fashion house after donning custom Dior ensembles for their headline performance at Lollapalooza festival.

Artistic director Kim Jones commented: 'Tomorrow X Together are the perfect ambassadors for Dior. They have a great attitude and style and they look great in their custom stage outfits. The South Korean singers now embody the spirit and singularity of Dior style, a modernity with a timeless signature."

Soobin said of their outfits at the festival: "It was truly an honour to share the stage with Dior, and we hope to continue to show Tomorrow X Together’s versatility through this partnership."

Yeonjun commented: “I’m thrilled to become an ambassador of Dior and represent a brand that I am personally fond of.

“I loved being onstage and dressed in the special outfits that Kim Jones designed for us.”

Beomgyu added: “It is a great honour to share a milestone moment with Dior. I look forward to the synergy we will be creating together."

TXT follow NewsJeans’ Haerin in becoming a Dior model.

The girl group star, 16, is fronting international campaigns for the brand's accessory line Dior Jewelry and Korea-wide adverts for Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty, joining other K-pop stars like BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’S Jisoo and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo.

Dior told Women’s Wear Daily in June: “This is an opportunity to celebrate the privileged ties binding more than ever the NewJeans singer and Dior. Between elegance and audacity, a unique friendship in the name of creativity.”

