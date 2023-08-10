'Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis' is set to release on iOS and Android on September 7.

The mobile adaptation of the original 'Final Fantasy 7' has an official release date confirmed.

As well as following the same storyline as the original game, fans can expect some newness as well.

The stories come from both 'Final Fantasy 7' and 'Crisis Core' .

Players will also get to experience a mysterious "never-before-told story of a young hero, Sephiroth".

It also has a co-op mode for up to three players.

In other 'FF-related news, 'Final Fantasy 14' is heading to the Xbox and is also getting the 'Dawntrail' expansion.

During Fan Fest 2023 in Las Vegas, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer teased: “We [including producer-and-director Naoki Yoshida] want to bring the Xbox community and your warriors of light together, in a way that is safe, secure, engaging, and, above all, fun.”

And it was confirmed that the instalment in the hit MMORPG series is coming to the Xbox Series X|S in spring 2024.

The digital edition will boast 4K support and much faster loading.

What's more, the fifth, and biggest expansion yet, is on the way.

Dawntrail "will transport players to the tropical locations of the New World, Tural. Here, they will join familiar characters Alphinaud, Alisaie, and Erenville on a thrilling new adventure. The storyline revolves around a visitor from the New World who seeks assistance in a succession rite, with potential events leading to a city of gold."

It's expected to launch in summer 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.