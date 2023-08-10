'Baldur’s Gate 3' is getting an emergency hotfix for personal story databases after they maxed out.

Developer Larian has addressed the issue and made the storage "infinite" for the role-playing title based on the 'Dungeons and Dragons' tabletop game.

It explained on the developer's Steam page: “As it turns out, many of you were doing so much in Baldur’s Gate 3 that some of your personal ‘story’ databases (where your choices and actions are stored) got too big.

“We now made the size infinite (or at least as infinite as you have storage space), to account for the sheer amount of things you’re all doing on your journeys.”

Larian director of publishing, Michael Douse, quipped on Twitter: “There is no unit of measurement that can accurately measure the time between ‘oh that is hilarious’ and ‘oh f***’"

What's more, hotfix 2.1 saw cross-saves re-added ahead of the PS5 launch on September 6.

And further fixes are on the way with 3.0.