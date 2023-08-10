Elon Musk and Grimes had their first date in a Tesla factory.

The 52-year-old business mogul met the 'Flesh Without Blood' singer in 2018 and the 35-year-old star - who has son X Æ A-12, three, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 19 months, with the billionaire - revealed his attempts to woo her began with showing off his skills at one of his businesses.

According to The Times newspaper, she told author Walter Isaacson, who is writing a biography of Musk: “We just walked the floor all night and I watched him try to fix things.”

The pair went out again the following evening, and this time, the X boss covered his eyes while accelerating as he drove Grimes to a restaurant in order to impress her with the vehicle's autopilot function.

She recalled: “I was like ... this guy is crazy."

The pair, whose current relationship status is unknown, also bonded over 'Lord of the Rings' and history podcasts.

Grimes said: “The only way I could be in a serious relationship is if the person I’m dating can also listen to an hour of war history before bed."

Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley previously revealed one of their dates saw her invited back to the Space X chief's hotel room to watch rocket videos.

She told a BBC documentary about her former spouse: “I thought, ‘OK yeah, I’ll come back’ — and he did just show me rocket videos.”

Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - recently revealed her children, who are known as X and Y respectively, share their father's interests in space and engineering.

Speaking to Wired before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, she said: "X knows a lot about rockets. It’s crazy. He knows more about rockets than me.

“We had to stop giving him toys, because if they’re not anatomically correct, he gets upset.

“He’s a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on, ‘Is this healthy?’

"[Y is] a little engineer too. She likes industrial shipping. She’s very strange."