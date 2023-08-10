Harry Styles has been spotted partying with Canadian actress Taylor Russell after seeing her new play ‘The Effect’.

The former One Direction singer, 29, was photographed looking cosy at London’s National Theatre with the 28-year-old rising star, with one snap showing him talking in her ear and putting his arm around her back.

Another photo showed the actress putting her hand on the singer’s arm as they smiled and laughed.

Page Six has reported that after the show Harry – who was at the play with his friend James Corden, 44, and the former ‘Late Late Show’ host’s 47-year-old wife Julia Carey – visited Taylor in her dressing room.

A source told the outlet about Harry and Taylor: “It looked like they were holding hands. Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling.”

The outlet said the pair stayed at an afterparty at the bar for about an hour before he was spotted leaving the gathering through a side door while carrying the Canadian actress’ suitcase and purse.

It added Taylor was then seen leaving out the same door before jumping into Styles’ car.

The couple have not commented on reports they are dating.

Harry’s last public relationship was with his ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director and co-star, Olivia Wilde, 39, who he dated for nearly two years before they broke up in November 2022.

He has also been linked to models Candice Swanepoel, 34, and Emily Ratajkowski, 32, who he was spotted kissing in Tokyo in March.

Taylor was seen at Harry’s ‘Love on Tour’ concert in Vienna in July.

In 2014, she starred in the Lifetime TV movie ‘The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story’ as Lark Voorhies, before playing Jennifer in Disney XD film ‘Pants on Fire’.

She has also had roles in ‘Strange Empire’, ‘Falling Skies’ and ‘Before I Fall’, but her big break came in 2018 when she starred as Judy Robinson in the Netflix series ‘Lost in Space’, based on the 1960s show.

She has told ELLE about how she moved 16 times during her childhood because her father struggled to find acting work.

Taylor said: “I didn’t grow up in a wealthy family. My parents struggled; we were on welfare. Things changed a lot, so there was always an opportunity for reinvention, to create something new.”

She also told Deadline about her early struggle: “I’ve worked since I was 13 years old. So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewellery store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.”

Taylor has also made a name in the fashion world and opened the SS23 Loewe collection and working as the brand’s global ambassador.