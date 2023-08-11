Sydney Sweeney feels a “responsibility” to show her parents their sacrifices for her career were “worth it”.

The ‘Euphoria’ star, 25, was supported throughout her acting dreams and endless auditions by her mum Lisa Mudd and dad Steven Sweeney, who divorced and filed for bankruptcy as she was chasing her career ambitions.

She told Variety, in a chat done before the SAG-AFTRA strike: “My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it. I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it.”

When asked if the sacrifices her parents made contribute to their family crises, she replied: “I’ll never know. I think as a kid, as the eldest, I feel a responsibility.

“They’ll say no, or they’ll say yes, depending on what fight it is.

“But I’ll always feel responsible. But that’s OK.”

Sydney – whose dad is a hospitality worker and whose mum is a former criminal defense lawyer, and who also has brother Trent – added about her relationship with her father: “(My dad) lives on a ranch in Mexico and doesn’t have internet or cell service.

“I know he’s proud of me, and I know he’s like, ‘Wow, this is a crazy world!’”

She added about her mum’s struggle with a high-powered job and family: “(My mum) could not come home to two little babies and be mentally OK. So she had to quit.

“My mom grew up with barely anything. She got her GED (General Education Development qualification) when she was 16; she worked five jobs to put herself through school; she took care of her brothers; she takes care of everyone. It’s unbelievable seeing where she came from, and being able to show her this world now.”

Sydney, who is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Devino, 38, added about her early fight to break into acting: “I was going to five to 10 auditions a week, and not getting a single callback.

“I always believed that if you have a plan B, you’re prepared to fail. No matter how hard or how long it was going to take, I was just going to keep working at it.”