Selena Gomez will host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund benefit for mental health.

The 31-year-old musician will preside over the event at Nya Studios in Los Angeles on October 4, which will be hosted by her own Rare Beauty cosmetics line.

One per cent of Rare Beauty’s sales are donated to the fund, which aims to provide education about mental health stigma.

Selena told PEOPLE in a statement: "There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health. This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

Elyse Cohen, vp of social impact inclusion at Rare Beauty, and president of the Rare Impact Fund added: "We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an evening filled with inspiration and purpose. This event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health and raise funds for the incredible organisations providing critical mental health tools and resources for young people around the world. With the support of our partners, donors, and community, we hope to further our mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to mental health services and education."

Selena's 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Martin Short and 'Wolves' collaborator Marshmello will also attend.