Kevin Spacey is "likely" moving to Paris.

The 'House of Cards' actor - who was cleared of seven charges of sexual assault, one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity by a court in London last month - is retaining his apartment in England but is ready to move overseas for a fresh start and thinks the French capital will offer the environment he needs to recover from the scandal.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Alison Boshoff: "Kevin was cleared, but he isn't going back to the lifestyle and contacts he once had.

"He has been talking for at least a year about moving out of the UK, most likely to Paris.

"They have a history of not caring too much about people's private lives in France, but they do have a strong cinema culture. It would be a good place for him to start again - and he has plenty of friends in Paris."

The 64-year-old star's friend, director Dominik Sedlar - whose father Jajov directed Spacey in 'Once Upon a Time In Croatia' - previously suggested the 'American Beauty' actor wouldn't return to Hollywood.

He said: "It's more likely for Europe to be receptive."

Following the string of allegations made against him, Spacey lost his job on 'House of Cards' and was dropped from various other projects.

And director Gene Fallaize, who made the "risky move" to cast the award-winning star in his film 'Control' in November, recently revealed the award-winning actor was accepting of his career decline.

Gene, who never spoke directly to Kevin about the legal case against him, told Sky News: “There were indirect things as we were talking about how his life had changed.

"We talked about 'House of Cards', which I didn’t know whether to bring up because he was let go from the show, but he spoke quite freely and openly about those things and was obviously very proud of 'House of Cards'.

"I think he was very proud of his acting past, but totally accepted the situation — his words at one point were that he was a jobbing actor.”