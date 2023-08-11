Pharrell Williams says his Humanrace skincare brand isn't competing with anyone.

Although Pharrell, 50, acknowledges there are other excellent skincare brands around, he insisted that he only wants to learn from them and hopes that all of the companies can inspire each other.

He told the goop podcast: "If we’re going to be in this space, we have to make it better than we found it. And we have to be friendly to the other brands, the ones that are doing well that we can learn from. We’re going to be competitive—like we’re running a race, a human race—but we’re not looking to our left and right to beat anyone. We’re running our a**** off forward. And we’re pushing things forward."

Pharrell also wants to keep his skincare brand as green as possible.

He explained: "Humanrace is as clean as possible—in formulation, as well as in its imprint on the planet. We wanted to do everything more than right. Let’s use far more PCR [postconsumer recycled plastic] than we do virgin plastic. Let’s make sure we’re refillable. Let’s make sure we go beyond what Europe allows.”

Humanrace follows the European Union’s guidelines in excluding ingredients deemed unsafe.

Pharrell is a record producer, fashion designer, rapper, and clean beauty and fashion entrepreneur and says he doesn't want to limit himself.

He explained: "We’re all pluralists. I think it’s just a natural thing for an artist, or anyone who’s chosen different mediums or disciplines to express themselves in, to turn something they’re interested in into a business. Why would you not want to apply your artistic lens to some new product, process, experience, or design?”