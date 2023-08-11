There's no evidence that using Facebook triggers psychological harm, according to a new study.

The Oxford Internet Institute has looked at how wellbeing changed in 72 countries as use of Facebook grew - but contrary to common belief, there's no tangible evidence that it's psychologically harmful.

Professor Andrew Przybylski, of the Oxford Internet Institute, told the BBC: "It's commonly thought that this is a bad thing for wellbeing. And the data that we put together, and the data that we analysed didn't show that that was the case."

Despite this, the professor conceded that more data is needed to more accurately gauge the effect of social media.

He said: "You know, we have a situation where a handful of people are crying wolf, about social media. But we don't actually have the data, we don't have the materials we need to build a wolf detector."

The study has been conducted as the UK's Online Safety Bill - which is designed to protect people from online dangers - moves towards becoming law.

However, Professor Sonia Livingstone, of the London School of Economics, has suggested that the study isn't especially relevant to the bill.

She told the BBC: "The authors' broad critique - that screen-time anxieties are not much supported by robust evidence - is fair. However, the study reported here is so general as to be of little use to current regulatory or clinical debates."