Mobile phone companies have been urged to play their part in tackling theft.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan police commissioner in London, has urged tech firms to do even more to tackle the threat of mobile phone theft.

He said in a statement: "The current practice of allowing stolen mobiles to be re-registered by new users within the phone industry inadvertently enables a criminal market which drives robbery, thefts and violent offending in London.

"We need partners to step up to the plate and work alongside us to break this cycle of violence fuelled by the ability of mobile phones to be re-purposed and sold on in this way.

"Until we are working jointly with industry to remove the ability for phones to be used in this way, Londoners will continue to fall victim to those who will not hesitate to use violence to steal from them."

Rowley made the comments after a report revealed that nearly two-fifths of robberies in London last year were for mobile phones.

He believes that the technology companies making phones, such as Apple and Samsung, could do even more to tackle the problem and they've now been invited to a summit in the autumn to discuss potential solutions.