A ‘Quake 2’ remaster has been revealed.

Makers Bethesda Softworks and id Software revealed the reboot at QuakeCon 2023, and it will available for all platforms and packaged with a totally new expansion for $9.99.

Also playable through Xbox Game Pass, ‘Quake 2’ features 4K resolution, widescreen support, anti-aliasing, depth of field, dynamic and coloured lighting as well as improved models, enemy animations and gore, AI behaviours and cinematics.

Those playing on PlayStation or Nintendo Switch will be able to use gyro controls for aiming, and this works with the controller sticks for “the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy”, according to manufacturers.

‘Quake 2’ also offers online and local split-screen four-player cooperative play for its campaign and expansions, including support for 16-player online or four-player local split-screen sessions on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions deliver eight-player local split-screen multiplayer – and the new expansion is titled ‘Call of the Machine’, made by MachineGames, and has 28 levels and a multiplayer deathmatch map.

Also bundled with the remaster are ‘The Reckoning’ and ‘Ground Zero’ mission packs for the original game that were released in 1998.

Midway‘s Nintendo 64 version of ‘Quake 2’ is in the game too, with the original soundtrack from Sonic Mayhem still featured.