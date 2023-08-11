Kevin Costner is "officially a Swiftie".

The 68-year-old 'Yellowstone' actor attended Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles with his youngest daughter, 13-year-old Grace Avery, and revealed he has been converted to a huge fan after "an inspiring night".

Kevin shared a number of videos and pictures on Instagram and wrote: "My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.

"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!"

Meanwhile, Kevin split from Grace's mother Christine Baumgartner in May after 18 years of marriage.

The divorce has been messy, with the 68-year-old actor previously accusing Christine - who he also shares children Cayden, 16 and Hayes, 14 with - of taking his property “without knowledge or consent”.

Documents obtained by Page Six show the 'Dances With Wolves' actor claimed his ex bought personal items and took out cash with credit cards from the staff that runs the family house, and that he believed she devised this plan before she filed for divorce in May.

He said in the papers Christine had allegedly “shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed".

The documents, filed on 13 July also alleged Christine paid a Los Angeles lawyer $25,000 from her husband’s property funds without his knowledge.

They added she paid her divorce lawyer Susan Wiesner on the “credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by (Costner)".